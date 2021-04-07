The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, April 8, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A far-reaching storm will spread showers across the Midwest
tomorrow along with cooler, breezy conditions. This storm
will also produce thunderstorms from the western
mid-Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico. Another storm is
expected to bring showers, mountain snow and windy weather
to much of Montana and northern Idaho and cold air moves in.
The rest of the nation will be largely dry as heat builds in
southern Texas, Arizona and inland Southern California.
Warmth is forecast to spread across the Plains, Florida and
the inland Northeast, with milder conditions along the
coast. There can also be some late-day thunderstorms across
eastern Texas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 97 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday 14 at Alamosa, CO
_____
