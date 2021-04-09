The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Friday, April 9, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A potent storm is forecast to produce severe thunderstorms
during the afternoon today, which can bring torrential
downpours, large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado
across eastern Oklahoma, eastern Texas, southern Arkansas
and northern Louisiana. Thunderstorms will rumble from the
Gulf Coast along the spine of the Appalachians to the
mid-Atlantic, with rain soaking the Upper Midwest and Great
Lakes today. Localized showers are anticipated to occur in
parts of the Plains and Midwest, while another storm is
expected to move onshore in the Northwest. Farther west,
heat will continue to build across southern Texas and the
Four Corners as high pressure keeps conditions dry. These
regions will continue to have drought stress as high
pressure keeps conditions dry, rising the risk of wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 103 at Zapata, TX
National Low Thursday 13 at Gould, CO
