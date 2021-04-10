The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, April 10, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a second storm rolls northeastward across the Central
states today, severe thunderstorms are forecast to race
across the Gulf coast and Interstate 20 corridor. The main
threat from the storms will be high wind gusts, but large
hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are also
causing some concern. Areas of rain and locally gusty
thunderstorms are in store for the Midwest and along part of
the mid-Atlantic coast. Dry weather is expected to hold on
in New England. Most areas from the Plains states to
California will be dry and sunny as heat continues over the
Southwest. A push of colder air and a storm will bring
low-elevation rain and mountain snow from Washington and
Oregon to northern Idaho and western Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 107 at Zapata, TX
National Low Friday 5 at West Yellowstone, MT
