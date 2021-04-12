The Nation’s Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A slow-moving low pressure system will continue to crawl
near the Great Lakes today. The disturbed weather will make
for yet another showery day across the Midwest and
Northeast. The elongated low pressure system will help to
induce some snow across portions of Minnesota, North Dakota
and Montana as well. As much as 3 to 6 inches of snow will
fall across northern North Dakota. Aside from a few
thunderstorms in South Florida, the Southeast will be dry
and sunny. The southern Plains will be dry during the day;
however, a few thunderstorms will occur across the region
during the overnight hours. Most of the West will be dry and
sunny during the day as high pressure will be in control
over the area. Temperatures along the West coast will be
above average.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 101 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 8 at Daniel, WY
