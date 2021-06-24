The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, June 24, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A wedge of unusually cool air with low humidity for the
latter part of June will hold on from the Carolinas to Maine
today. This zone is forecast to remain free of thunderstorms
as a result. Thunderstorms will pop up randomly in warm and
humid air near the Gulf coast, southern Atlantic coast and
over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley. Storms from
the central Plains to the Great Lakes are likely to be
severe in some cases with high winds, flash flooding and
isolated tornadoes. A few storms are forecast to erupt over
the Rockies. These storms will only bring sparse rainfall.
Lightning strikes from some of the storms have the potential
to ignite new wildfires. While warmth is in store for the
Northwest, extreme heat is expected for the weekend.
All-time record highs may be challenged in some locations.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 109 at Tucumcari, NM
National Low Wednesday 26 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments