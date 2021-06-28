The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, June 28, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
It will be another scorcher of a day today across the
Northwest with plenty of sunshine and afternoon high
temperatures rocketing past previous records in many
locations. In the Southwest, it will also be hot but closer
to average for late June with some monsoonal moisture moving
into New Mexico. In the central part of the country, a
nearly stationary system will continue to bring showers and
thunderstorms over a large area from Texas to the Gulf
Coast, northward to South Dakota and Michigan. Heavy storms
will be possible from central Oklahoma into northern
Indiana, with stronger storms from central Illinois into
central Indiana. Spotty storms will even develop in the
afternoon from New England to New York. The rest of the East
will be largely dry and very warm to hot.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 32 at Dakota Hill, CO
