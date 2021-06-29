The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, June 29, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure over the Atlantic is expected to bring more
hot and humid weather to much of the eastern United States
today. A swath of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to
extend from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains and
Rockies. Another pocket of downpours will affect the
Southeast, associated with a tropical system. Some of these
thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours and gusty winds.
As moisture from the Gulf of Mexico joins in, the southeast
flow of air will lead to the onset of the monsoon over the
interior Southwest. However, not all storms will bring rain
with the risk of lightning-induced wildfires and areas of
blowing dust. Lingering high pressure is forecast to bring
more intense heat to the Northwest, while temperatures are
predicted to be a bit less extreme along the Pacific coast.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 124 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 31 at Gothic, CO
