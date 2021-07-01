The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, July 1, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The same storm system that lingered over the Midwest for
about a week will continue to drift eastward today. This
feature will produce a swath of drenching showers and
thunderstorms from eastern Colorado and western Nebraska to
Michigan, Ohio, New York state and Maine. Some of the storms
in the mid-Atlantic can be severe with high wind gusts and
even a couple of isolated tornadoes. Any of the storms in
the swath can produce localized flash floods. Drenching
storms are forecast to dot the Gulf Coast and riddle part of
the interior Southwest as well. As hot and humid air is
squeezed in the South and East, less humid air will settle
over North Central states. Extreme heat will settle over the
interior Northwest, but the heat wave has peaked overall in
the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 118 at Hanford, WA
National Low Wednesday 34 at Dillon, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments