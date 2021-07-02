The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Friday, July 2, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A swath of showers and thunderstorms will extend along an
arclike pattern from Maine and upstate New York to Georgia
and Florida, as well as northern Texas and eastern Colorado
today. Localized flash flooding can occur as well as
isolated strong wind gusts. Much of this activity is the
result of a slow-moving or stalled frontal system. Dry air
is forecast to expand eastward over the Midwest as much
cooler conditions settle over the Northeast. Heat will build
southward from central Canada, which is a toned-down remnant
of the record-breaking heat wave that hit the Northwest in
recent days. Much of the West will be dry and sunny with
only spotty, mainly late-day storms that are likely to favor
the mountains. In the Caribbean, Elsa will hit the Lesser
Antilles with heavy rain and gusty winds.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 32 at Wolcott, CO
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments