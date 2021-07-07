The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, July 7, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As Elsa pushes inland and travels on a curved path along the
southern Eastern Seaboard today, heavy rain, gusty winds and
severe thunderstorms are forecast along the way. Farther
west, non-related downpours are predicted to drench areas
from Mississippi and Louisiana to Texas and New Mexico. Any
of the rain in the South has the potential to produce
flooding problems. From northeastern Kansas to northern New
England, showers and thunderstorms can also produce gusty
winds and localized flooding as heat with high humidity
lingers over the Ohio Valley and Northeast states. Much of
the West can expect dry, sunny and hot conditions to remain.
Temperatures will trend upward in most areas as the week
progresses. As the North American monsoon continues,
downpours will linger over parts of the Rockies and deserts.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 38 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments