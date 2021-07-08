The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, July 8, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Elsa is forecast to accelerate northeastward through the
Carolinas and across southeastern Virginia with a period of
heavy rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms today. A
few of the thunderstorms may spawn tornadoes. Incidents of
flooding and power outages are anticipated along Elsa’s path
as it continues through the coastal Northeast tonight and
Friday. Heavy, gusty thunderstorms into this evening from
the Ohio Valley to northern New England will not be
associated with Elsa. Likewise, flooding downpours in Texas
were associated with a non-tropical storm but are forecast
to linger into Friday. As a few storms are predicted to
bubble up over the northern Plains, much of the West will
remain dry and sunny with building heat. More record highs
are likely to fall in this latest heat wave.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 125 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 37 at Walden, CO
