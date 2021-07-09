The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Friday, July 9, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Elsa is forecast to race through coastal New England with
heavy rain, gusty winds and above-normal tides today.
Incidents of flash flooding, wind damage and power outages
are likely. Rain from Elsa will end early in the day in the
upper mid-Atlantic, but showers and thunderstorms from a
non-tropical system are anticipated over the central
Appalachians that can wander eastward toward the coast.
Farther west, showers and thunderstorms are predicted for
both parts of the South Central and North Central states.
The greatest risk of flooding will be in southeastern Texas,
where heavy rain has fallen much of this week. Storms over
the northern Plains are most likely to bring damaging wind
gusts. In the West, blazing sunshine and intense heat will
persist over the interior with the potential for wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 126 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 30 at Brimson, MN
_____
