The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, July 11, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Record heat will continue to build across the interior West
today, and smoke from wildfires can lead to poor air
quality. Time spent outside should be limited in the extreme
heat. There will also be an elevated fire risk due to dry
vegetation. Late-day thunderstorms are expected to produce
damaging wind gusts and dust storms across southern New
Mexico. Showers and thunderstorms will also overspread much
of the eastern half of the nation as a potent storm moves
into the Ohio Valley. Thunderstorms from northern Louisiana
to southwestern Tennessee can bring hail and damaging winds,
while storms from western Tennessee through Lake Erie can
bring torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts and even an
isolated tornado. High humidity will rule the mid-Atlantic
and South Central today.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 129 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 33 at Randolph, UT
