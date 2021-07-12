The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, July 12, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The heat will continue in the West today with no signs of
relief. The dry conditions and historic heat are worsening
already extreme drought conditions, as well as leading to an
increase in wildfires. Wet weather is on tap once again for
most of the East, and even back through Mississippi and
Texas along a cold front. Isolated severe weather will be
possible as strong thunderstorms erupt in New York and New
England. These storms could possibly produce areas of flash
flooding. Parts of the Four Corners states could have
afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. There is the chance that
these storms could be locally damaging with strong wind
gusts and torrential downpours. The Plains states should
stay dry, except maybe a late-afternoon thunderstorm in
North Dakota.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 128 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 32 at Walden, CO
