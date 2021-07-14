The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, July 14, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The combination of very warm and very humid air with ripples
in the jet stream will lead to more rounds of drenching
thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding in the
central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and New England
today. The same variety of storms are likely in parts of the
South and Ohio Valley but on a bit less concentrated level.
A few storms can pulse enough to produce incidents of high
winds and hail. A more concentrated patch of severe weather
is forecast from parts of Nebraska and Kansas to Iowa,
southern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Storms in this zone will
carry a greater risk of high winds, large hail and even a
few tornadoes. Storms that erupt in the heat of the day over
the interior West can bring gusty winds, isolated flash
flooding and the risk of lightning-induced wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 38 at Wolcott, CO
_____
