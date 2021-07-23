The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Friday, July 23, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of the Southeast
today. In general, rainfall should not be as heavy as in
recent days. Meanwhile, showers with a few embedded
thunderstorms will impact upstate New York and much of New
England. Spotty thunderstorms are expected to rumble through
central and southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, northern
and central Indiana, much of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan
and northern Ohio. Farther west, afternoon thunderstorms
will dot the Dakotas. Some thunderstorms could turn strong
in northern Minnesota. More numerous thunderstorms are
expected during the afternoon in western Wyoming, much of
Utah and western and central Colorado. Thunderstorms with
flooding downpours are likely to be widespread in central
and eastern Arizona and western New Mexico.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 111 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Thursday 32 at Sunriver, OR
_____
