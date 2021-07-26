The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, July 26, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Slightly less humid air is forecast to extend from the Great
Lakes to part of the Northeast states today. While the air
will be less humid, it is still warmer than the air being
replaced and temperatures in many areas will sill reach hot
levels. Storms will rumble near the humidity boundary from
the middle Mississippi Valley to the lower part of the
mid-Atlantic. A few storms will dot the Southeast, mainly
near a weakening tropical system along the southern Atlantic
coast. Heat will build over much of the Plains states as a
northward bulge in the jet stream amplifies overhead. More
storms are expected in the interior Southwest with an
ongoing flash flood threat. Some storms are likely to spread
into California with a flash flooding and lightning-induced
wildfire threat. The Northwest will stay dry.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 37 at West Yellowstone, MT
