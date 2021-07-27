The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, July 27, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A pair of very weak tropical systems, one along the southern
Atlantic coast and another approaching the Texas coast, will
be responsible for locally drenching thunderstorms in those
areas today. Farther inland over the South, a mosaic of
locally drenching storms will continue to occur near an old
frontal boundary. Farther north, the combination of a storm
and a cool front will spread showers and thunderstorms from
the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast. Locally severe
storms may erupt later in the day over parts of the northern
Plains and the Upper Midwest on the tail end of the front
and on the rim of hot air farther south over the Plains.
While fewer storms compared to recent days will dampen the
Southwest, there can still be localized flash flooding.
Mainly dry storms will wander into the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 105 at El Centro, CA
National Low Monday 37 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
