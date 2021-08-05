The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, August 5, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Areas of clouds, rain and thunderstorms will continue to be
along a stalled front that extends from near the upper Gulf
Coast to the southern Atlantic coast and the New England
coast today. Some of the rain can be heavy enough to cause
localized flooding. Overall, warmer and more humid air will
sprawl across the Midwest, Northeast and interior South
following days of unusually cool conditions. Heat will build
over the northern Plains and is forecast to set off a zone
of showers and thunderstorms over the Upper Midwest. As heat
and mainly dry conditions persist in the Southwest, a few
storms will erupt over the interior part of the Northwest
with gusty winds and lightning strikes that may start or
aggravate existing wildfires. The first rain in weeks will
cool parts of western Washington and Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 126 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 36 at Daniel, WY
