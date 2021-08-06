The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Friday, August 6, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As more typical August warmth and humidity return to the
Midwest, Northeast and interior South, showers and locally
drenching thunderstorms will tend to persist along the Gulf
and Carolina coasts today. Isolated incidents of flash
flooding cannot be ruled out. Farther north, a pocket of
heavy, gusty thunderstorms is foreseen from Wisconsin and
northern Illinois to Michigan. Farther west, another batch
of thunderstorms is anticipated from Montana to Wyoming and
western South Dakota. Most of these storms will bring little
rain but can produce gusty winds that may ignite new or stir
existing wildfires. Meanwhile, cooler air will press inland
over the Northwest with a stiff breeze. Rain is forecast to
fall for the first time in weeks and cool the coastal areas
of Washington and northern Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 34 at Leadville, CO
_____
