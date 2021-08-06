Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Friday, August 6, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As more typical August warmth and humidity return to the

Midwest, Northeast and interior South, showers and locally

drenching thunderstorms will tend to persist along the Gulf

and Carolina coasts today. Isolated incidents of flash

flooding cannot be ruled out. Farther north, a pocket of

heavy, gusty thunderstorms is foreseen from Wisconsin and

northern Illinois to Michigan. Farther west, another batch

of thunderstorms is anticipated from Montana to Wyoming and

western South Dakota. Most of these storms will bring little

rain but can produce gusty winds that may ignite new or stir

existing wildfires. Meanwhile, cooler air will press inland

over the Northwest with a stiff breeze. Rain is forecast to

fall for the first time in weeks and cool the coastal areas

of Washington and northern Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 34 at Leadville, CO

