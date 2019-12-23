Special Weather Statement issued December 23 at 1:21PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Low pressure moving through the northern Great Basin has already
started spreading mostly snow, with some low elevation rain, into
eastern Idaho. This storm will continue to produce snow during the
overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The combination of
temperatures near freezing will make for slick and possibly icy
travels conditions on the major routes through eastern and south
central Idaho.
From Mud Lake to Howe, Arco, Craters of the Moon, Carey,
Richfield, and Shoshone, expect a half inch to five and a half
inches of additional snow in this area. These are also the likely
elevations where icy conditions with occasional rain during the
overnight hours.
Higher up in the central Idaho mountains, including the Lost River
basins, Wood River basins, and the cities of Hailey, Ketchum, and
Mackay, snowfall amounts will range from 2 to 8 inches. Most road
locations will receive 2 to 6 inches.
Conditions should improve strongly by the afternoon of Christmas
Eve.
Comments