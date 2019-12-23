Special Weather Statement issued December 23 at 1:24PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Low pressure moving through the northern Great Basin has already

started spreading mostly snow, with some low elevation rain, into

eastern Idaho. This storm will continue to produce snow during the

overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The combination of

temperatures near freezing will make for slick and possibly icy

travels conditions on the major routes through eastern and south

central Idaho.

From Mud Lake to Howe, Arco, Craters of the Moon, Carey,

Richfield, and Shoshone, expect a half inch to five and a half

inches of additional snow in this area. These are also the likely

elevations where icy conditions with occasional rain during the

overnight hours.

Higher up in the central Idaho mountains, including the Lost River

basins, Wood River basins, and the cities of Hailey, Ketchum, and

Mackay, snowfall amounts will range from 2 to 8 inches. Most road

locations will receive 2 to 6 inches.

Conditions should improve strongly by the afternoon of Christmas

Eve.