Special Weather Statement issued December 23 at 3:37AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow will increase over the next 24 to 36 hours, mainly after
midnight into the afternoon on Christmas Eve. One to 4 inches is
possible at lower elevations across the Shoshone Lava Beds and the
Arco Desert and INL Complex. Similar amounts are forecast for
lowerelevations extending into the the Lost River and Wood River
Valleys. Localized amounts up to 7 inches are possible across
higher elevations surrounding the Wood River Valley, Copper Basin
and the Lost River Range. During period of colder temperatures and
or heavier snowfall, roads could become slippery. Plan
accordingly if you are traveling on Christmas Eve across portions
of eastern Idaho.
