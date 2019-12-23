Special Weather Statement issued December 23 at 3:37AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Snow will increase over the next 24 to 36 hours, mainly after

midnight into the afternoon on Christmas Eve. One to 4 inches is

possible at lower elevations across the Shoshone Lava Beds and the

Arco Desert and INL Complex. Similar amounts are forecast for

lowerelevations extending into the the Lost River and Wood River

Valleys. Localized amounts up to 7 inches are possible across

higher elevations surrounding the Wood River Valley, Copper Basin

and the Lost River Range. During period of colder temperatures and

or heavier snowfall, roads could become slippery. Plan

accordingly if you are traveling on Christmas Eve across portions

of eastern Idaho.