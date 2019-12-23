Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 1:39PM MST until December 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Moderate snow develops tonight in the upper Snake River

highlands…

.Low pressure moving slowly tonight through eastern Idaho will

generate moderate snowfall in the Centennial Mountains, Lemhi

Highlands, and the Island Park-Beaverhead region. Snowfall will

be heaviest after 1100pm tonight until 1100am Tuesday morning.

Lighter snow can be expected after 1100am Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

* WHAT…Snow expected. 2 to 9 inches possible above 6000 feet

elevation. Pockets of snow from 10 to 14 inches are possible

above pass elevations.

* WHERE…The upper Snake River highlands in Clark and Fremont

counties in northeastern Idaho, including Interstate 15 going

into Montana, U S Route 20 going into Montana and Wyoming, and

Idaho Route 87 through Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions will impact Christmas Holiday travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.