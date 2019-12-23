Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:31AM MST until December 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. 3 to 6 inches possible with pockets of
snow up to 10 inches possible at higher elevations.
* WHERE…Island Park, Dubois, Spencer, Small, and Monida Pass.
This includes I-15 from Dubois north to the Montana border, U-S
20 through Island Park and State Highways 22 and 28 northwest of
Mud Lake.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
