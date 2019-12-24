Skip to Content
Published 2:04 am

Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 2:04AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the lower
elevations. 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming, including Yellowstone, Jackson and
Star Valleys, the Tetons/Gros Ventres.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM Christmas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may become slick and snow covered. Be
cautious travelling over Teton and Togwotee Passes.

National Weather Service

