Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 2:04AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the lower

elevations. 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming, including Yellowstone, Jackson and

Star Valleys, the Tetons/Gros Ventres.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM Christmas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may become slick and snow covered. Be

cautious travelling over Teton and Togwotee Passes.