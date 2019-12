Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light Snow. Up to 1 inch of accumulation by Christmas

morning. Total snowfall by late Christmas day, 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Sweetwater and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…6 PM this evening through 6 PM Christmas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered

including Interstate 80.