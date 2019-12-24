Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 2:21PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the lower
elevations. 2 to 4 inches in the mountains except 4 to 6 inches
in the southwest portion of Yellowstone Park.
* WHERE…Far western Wyoming, including Yellowstone, Jackson and
Star Valleys, the Tetons/Gros Ventres and the Salt River Range.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM Christmas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered. Be
cautious travelling over Teton and Togwotee Passes.
Comments