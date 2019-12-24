Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 2:27PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light Snow. Total additional accumulations of 1 to 2

inches in the lower elevations. 2 to 4 inches in the mountains

except 4 to 6 inches in the southwest portion of Yellowstone

Park.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming, including Yellowstone, Jackson and

Star Valleys, the Tetons/Gros Ventres and the Salt River Range.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM Christmas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered. Be

cautious travelling over Teton and Togwotee Passes.