Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Areas of fog and some snow showers.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming.

* WHEN…Tonight into Christmas morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility in fog will be reduced to under

a half mile at times. Little or no additional snowfall is

expected, except up to 2 inches in the Teton Mountains.