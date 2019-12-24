Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 9:12PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of light snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
* WHEN…Tonight and Christmas Day. The most widespread snow will
occur through 5 AM Christmas, with a possible lull Christmas
morning. Scattered snow showers are then expected Christmas
afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous tonight,
and remain hazardous through Christmas morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility in snow showers Christmas
afternoon and evening could be a few hundred feet and cause
roads to quickly become treacherous.
