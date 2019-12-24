Special Weather Statement issued December 24 at 9:12PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of light snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.

* WHEN…Tonight and Christmas Day. The most widespread snow will

occur through 5 AM Christmas, with a possible lull Christmas

morning. Scattered snow showers are then expected Christmas

afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous tonight,

and remain hazardous through Christmas morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility in snow showers Christmas

afternoon and evening could be a few hundred feet and cause

roads to quickly become treacherous.