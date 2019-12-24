Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 10:52AM MST until December 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory for Lost River Valleys and Arco Desert

Extended, Upper Snake River Highlands Continues…

.Radar indicates that snow will continue to accumulate in the Lost

River Valleys and in the Arco-Mud Lake region for the afternoon,

with snow ending around 500 pm MST. Snow will continue at least

until 500 pm MST in the upper Snake River highlands.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…The Big and Little Lost River valleys, and the Arco-Mud

Lake Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.