Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 2:13AM MST until December 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. One to 4 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Arco Desert, INL Complex, Mud Lake, Mackay and Arco.

This includes U-S Highway 93, 20 and 26, as well as portions of

State Highways 22 and 33.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.