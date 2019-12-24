Skip to Content
Published 2:13 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 2:13AM MST until December 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. One to 4 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Arco Desert, INL Complex, Mud Lake, Mackay and Arco.
This includes U-S Highway 93, 20 and 26, as well as portions of
State Highways 22 and 33.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

