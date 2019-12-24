Skip to Content
Published 2:13 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 2:13AM MST until December 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snowfall of 3 to 7 inches at lower
elevations with pockets of near 10 inches especially at higher
elevations.

* WHERE…Island Park, Dubois, Spencer, Small, and Monida Pass.
This includes I-15 from Dubois north to the Montana border, U-S
20 through Island Park, State Highway 87 over Raynolds Pass, and
State Highways 22 and 28 northwest of Mud Lake.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

