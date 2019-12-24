Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 2:13AM MST until December 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snowfall of 3 to 7 inches at lower

elevations with pockets of near 10 inches especially at higher

elevations.

* WHERE…Island Park, Dubois, Spencer, Small, and Monida Pass.

This includes I-15 from Dubois north to the Montana border, U-S

20 through Island Park, State Highway 87 over Raynolds Pass, and

State Highways 22 and 28 northwest of Mud Lake.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.