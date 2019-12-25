Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 25 at 3:06AM MST until December 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential froston bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
