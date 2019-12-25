Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 25 at 3:06AM MST until December 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential froston bridges.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.