Special Weather Statement: South Lincoln County, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County
Published 3:06 pm

Special Weather Statement issued December 26 at 3:06PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Fog is likely to persist along Interstate 80 through Thursday
evening and into Friday morning.

* WHAT…Areas of fog with visibility less than one-half mile at
times.

* WHERE…Sweetwater County and Southern Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The fog may become more widespread across
eastern Sweetwater County, mainly along I-80 between Rock
Springs and Creston Junction. Besides I-80, areas of fog are
expected along U.S. Highway 30 and Wyoming Highway 372.
Motorists should be prepared for sudden reductions in
visibility.

National Weather Service

