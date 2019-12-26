Special Weather Statement issued December 26 at 3:06PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
Fog is likely to persist along Interstate 80 through Thursday
evening and into Friday morning.
* WHAT…Areas of fog with visibility less than one-half mile at
times.
* WHERE…Sweetwater County and Southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Through early Friday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The fog may become more widespread across
eastern Sweetwater County, mainly along I-80 between Rock
Springs and Creston Junction. Besides I-80, areas of fog are
expected along U.S. Highway 30 and Wyoming Highway 372.
Motorists should be prepared for sudden reductions in
visibility.
