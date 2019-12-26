Special Weather Statement issued December 26 at 3:06PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

Fog is likely to persist along Interstate 80 through Thursday

evening and into Friday morning.

* WHAT…Areas of fog with visibility less than one-half mile at

times.

* WHERE…Sweetwater County and Southern Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The fog may become more widespread across

eastern Sweetwater County, mainly along I-80 between Rock

Springs and Creston Junction. Besides I-80, areas of fog are

expected along U.S. Highway 30 and Wyoming Highway 372.

Motorists should be prepared for sudden reductions in

visibility.