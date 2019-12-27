Skip to Content
Published 12:20 am

Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 12:20AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Patchy areas of fog has developed in the lower elevations west of
the Continental Divide tonight and will persist into Friday
morning.

* WHAT…Patchy fog with visibility less than one-half mile at
times.

* WHERE…Portions of the Green River Basin and Southern Lincoln
County.

* WHEN…Through mid-morning Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists on U.S. Highways 30, 189, and 191
should be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

