Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 12:20AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Patchy areas of fog has developed in the lower elevations west of

the Continental Divide tonight and will persist into Friday

morning.

* WHAT…Patchy fog with visibility less than one-half mile at

times.

* WHERE…Portions of the Star and Jackson Valleys.

* WHEN…Through mid-morning Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists on U.S. Highways 89, 191, and

Wyoming Highway 22 should be prepared for sudden reductions in

visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.