Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 5:27AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

Patchy areas of fog has developed in the lower elevations west of

the Continental Divide tonight and will persist into late

morning.

* WHAT…Patchy fog with visibility less than one-half mile at

times.

* WHERE…Portions of the Green River Basin and Southern Lincoln

County.

* WHEN…Through late morning today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists on U.S. Highways 30, 189, and 191

should be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.