By
Published 5:27 am

Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 5:27AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Patchy areas of fog has developed in the lower elevations west of
the Continental Divide tonight and will persist into late
morning.

* WHAT…Patchy fog with visibility less than one-half mile at
times.

* WHERE…Portions of the Star and Jackson Valleys.

* WHEN…Through late morning today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists on U.S. Highways 89, 191, and
Wyoming Highway 22 should be prepared for sudden reductions in
visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

