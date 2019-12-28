Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 2:15PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

For the last day of the Christmas holiday period, a weak winter

storm will cross through central and eastern Idaho from north to

south. This storm will leave behind some light snow, making

conditions hazardous for travelers.

The snow may start shortly after midnight tonight, then intensify

and continue Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, and into Sunday

evening. Snowfall will taper off considerably during the Sunday

late night and continue that way into Monday afternoon.

Snowfall amounts expected are 1 to 4 inches in the central Idaho

mountains, 1 to 3 inches in the south central highlands, and 0.2

to 1.2 inches in the eastern Magic Valley and Snake River plain.

The heavier amounts in the Valley and plain locations will be the

Rupert and Burley area and locations north of Richfield in Lincoln

County. All other locations in the Snake River plain and eastern

Magic Valley should receive 0.6 of an inch or less.

For travelers heading into Wyoming or Montana, expect light

amounts of snow, 0.2 of an inch to around 0.5 of an inch on Monida

pass on Interstate 15 to just a dusting on the passes for U S

Route 20, and the highways going into Wyoming.

The next significant snow will arrive New Year’s Day and Thursday.