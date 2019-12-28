Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands and 22 more areas until Dec 29 at 8:00 AM
1 of 2
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County; Eastern Lemhi County until Dec 29 at 11:00 PM
2 of 2
Alerts
By
Published 10:53 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 10:53PM MST until December 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Freezing drizzle is possible during Sunday evening.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply