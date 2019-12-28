Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 10:53PM MST until December 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Freezing drizzle is possible during Sunday evening.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
