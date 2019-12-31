Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 12:45PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will begin to impact northwest Wyoming

this evening, bringing areas of heavy snowfall to western

mountain ranges and nearby valleys through the day New Year’s Day.

The heaviest snowfall will occur during the morning hours

Wednesday, but will gradually lighten up by Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Amounts near 8 inches near Jackson and 11 inches near

Alpine.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.