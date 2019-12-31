Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 12:45PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…
.A strong weather system will begin to impact northwest Wyoming
this evening, bringing areas of heavy snowfall to western
mountain ranges and nearby valleys through the day New Year’s Day.
The heaviest snowfall will occur during the morning hours
Wednesday, but will gradually lighten up by Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Amounts near 8 inches near Jackson and 11 inches near
Alpine.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.