Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 2:38PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13
inches, except 10 to 17 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Across the Bear River and Caribou Ranges along with the
Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
