Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 2:38PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13

inches, except 10 to 17 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Across the Bear River and Caribou Ranges along with the

Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.