Published 3:21 am

Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 3:21AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will move across northwest Wyoming on
New Year’s Day, bringing areas of heavy snowfall to western
mountain ranges and nearby valleys. The heaviest snowfall will
occur during the morning hours Wednesday, but will continue into
Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

