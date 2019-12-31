Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 3:21AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will move across northwest Wyoming on

New Year’s Day, bringing areas of heavy snowfall to western

mountain ranges and nearby valleys. The heaviest snowfall will

occur during the morning hours Wednesday, but will continue into

Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.