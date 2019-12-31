Winter Storm Warning issued December 31 at 3:21AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…
.A strong weather system will move across northwest Wyoming on
New Year’s Day, bringing areas of heavy snowfall to western
mountain ranges and nearby valleys. The heaviest snowfall will
occur during the morning hours Wednesday, but will continue into
Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17
inches, with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Salt River Pass will become slick and
snow covered.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
