Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 12:45PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will begin to impact northwest Wyoming

this evening, bringing areas of heavy snowfall to western

mountain ranges and nearby valleys through the day New Year’s Day.

The heaviest snowfall will occur during the morning hours

Wednesday, but will gradually lighten up by Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

in the lower elevations, and 8 to 12 inches in the higher

elevations with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.