Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:38PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

across the Shoshone/Lava Beds region and eastern Magic Valley. 2

to 5 inches across the Snake Plain from Cold Water through

Pocatello and Blackfoot. 6-10 inches across portions of the

southern Highlands with totals near 12 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will

create blowing snow across portions of the advised area as well.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake

Plain and Southern Highlands.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.