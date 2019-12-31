Skip to Content
today at 9:42 pm
2:38 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:38PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain from Idaho Falls to St.
Anthony.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

