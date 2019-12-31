Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:38PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain from Idaho Falls to St.

Anthony.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.