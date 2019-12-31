Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:38PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches,

except 4 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create the potential for

blowing snow in spots.

* WHERE…Sun Valley Region, Frank Church Wilderness and the Lost

River Range.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.